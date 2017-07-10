July 10AECC Aviation Power Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 80 percent to 92 percent, or to be 155 million yuan to 165 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (85.9 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue and profit margin as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hJnMYS

