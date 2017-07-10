BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10AECC Aviation Power Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 80 percent to 92 percent, or to be 155 million yuan to 165 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (85.9 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue and profit margin as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hJnMYS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
