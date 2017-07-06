BRIEF-Sembcorp Marine says Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement
* Jurong Shipyard further extends standstill agreement with North Atlantic Drilling
July 6 AECOM:
* AECOM to acquire Shimmick Construction to expand its civil construction capabilities in the Western U.S.
* AECOM - deal for enterprise value of acquisition is $175 million
* AECOM - transaction is expected to be accretive to AECOM's adjusted EPS upon closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.