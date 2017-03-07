FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aecon reports Q4 adj earnings per share of $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Aecon Group Inc:

* Aecon reports 2016 results including record revenue of $3.2 billion and increase in annual dividend

* Backlog as at Dec 31, 2016 of $4,204 million compares to backlog of $3,261 million as at December 31, 2015

* Board of directors approved an increase in annual dividend to 50 cents per share from 46 cents per share

* " Overall outlook for 2017 remains generally positive"

* Qtrly earnings per share - diluted $0.43

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share – diluted $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

