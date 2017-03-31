FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA:

* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)

* Announces agreement for acquisition of care residence to be constructed in Hilversum for about 8 million euros ($8.6 million)

* Acquisition of care residence in Hilversum for about 4 million euros

* Rest home in Remicourt (Belgium) available for use following completion of transformation and extension works -- contractual value after transformation: about 10 million euros

* Other investments will follow - CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

