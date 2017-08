April 4 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA:

* Acquisition of two care residences in the Netherlands

* Acquisition of a care residence in Kampen (Province of Overijssel), totalling 37 units; contractual value about 7 million euros ($7.47 million)

* Acquisition of care residence in Driebergen (Province of Utrecht), comprising 9 units; contractual value about 1 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2oESg7Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)