BRIEF-Zuger Zantonalbank says CFO Theodor Keiser to retire in 2018
* CFO THEODOR KEISER TO RETIRE IN 2018 Source text - http://bit.ly/2sI2zKc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 10 AEDIFICA SA:
* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN EDE, THE NETHERLANDS
* CONTRACTUAL VALUE APPROXIMATELY EUR 9 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CFO THEODOR KEISER TO RETIRE IN 2018 Source text - http://bit.ly/2sI2zKc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 South Africa's anti-graft watchdog will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the central bank, her office said on Monday.