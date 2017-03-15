BRIEF-Aedifica launches public offering for up to 219.3 mln euros

March 15 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA:

* Public offering of maximum 3,595,164 new shares for maximum 219,305,004.00 euros ($233.1 million)

* Issue price 61.00 euros per new share

* Issue price represents discount of 12.3 percent versus closing price of shares on March 14

* Subscription period: March 16 - March 23

* BNP Paribas Fortis, ING Belgium and KBC Securities will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners