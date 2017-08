May 16 (Reuters) - AEDIFICA SA:

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO AT EUR 1.5 BILLION AS OF MAARCH, 31

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND FORECAST FOR THE CURRENT FISCAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)