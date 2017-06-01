BRIEF-Aegean marine formed interim leadership team

June 1 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Formed an interim leadership team comprising members of company's senior management​

* Team will oversee co's operations, strategic initiatives until new president has been appointed​

* E. Nikolas tavlarios, by mutual agreement with board of directors, has resigned as president, effective immediately​

* Comprehensive search process underway to identify new president, both internal & external candidates will be considered​