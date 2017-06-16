June 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and senior leadership transition

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new permanent president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: