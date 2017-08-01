FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Aegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
Breakingviews
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Aegion Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.33

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aegion Corp - ‍contract backlog at June 30, 2017 was $774 million, a $147 million increase above contract backlog at june 30, 2016​

* Aegion Corp - ‍restructuring initiative is expected to generate annualized savings in excess of $15 million in 2018​

* Aegion Corp - on july 28, board approved a plan to divest company's pipe coating and insulation business in louisiana

* Aegion - on july 28 board, board approved a plan to exit all non-pipe related contract applications for tyfo fibrwrap system in north america

* Aegion corp - on july 28 board approved a plan to implement a cost reduction to right-size company as a result of divestiture, other actions

* Aegion corp - on july 28, board approved a plan to restructure corrosion protection's operations in canada

* Aegion-Management initiated restructuring plan;total annualized savings currently estimated in excess of $15 million;expected to be fully realized in 2018

* Aegion corp - qtrly infrastructure solutions gaap revenues‍​ $148.3 million versus $150.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.