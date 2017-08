Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp:

* Aegion Corporation reports 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For 2017, expect higher top line and operating income across all three platforms to result in strong earnings per share growth

* Qtrly gaap revenue $321.8 million versus $330.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: