Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Aegion Corp:
* Aegion Corporation reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Contract backlog at March 31, 2017 was $712 million, 6 percent below contract backlog at March 31, 2016
* New orders increased in all three platforms during Q1'17 compared to Q1'16 by a total of 29 percent to $333 million
* Qtrly GAAP revenues for infrastructure solutions segment $128.9 million versus $125.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.