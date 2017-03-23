FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.6 million
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 23, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aeglea Bio Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea biotherapeutics provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc- believes that it has sufficient capital resources to fund anticipated operations through q1 of 2019

* Aeglea bio therapeutics inc- net loss totaled $5.5 million and $4.0 million for q4 of 2016 and 2015, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

