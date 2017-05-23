FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aeglea BioTherapeutics - Dialogue with FDA results in delay in initiating dosing in U.S. pediatric patients
May 23, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Aeglea BioTherapeutics - Dialogue with FDA results in delay in initiating dosing in U.S. pediatric patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides AEB1102 program and corporate update

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics -in march, received request from U.S.FDA that additional data may be needed to support inclusion of pediatric patients in phase 1/2 trial in arginase 1 deficiency

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - recently received written feedback from FDA based on supporting data provided in march and follow-up meeting with agency in late april

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - dialogue with FDA results in a delay in plan to initiate dosing in pediatric patients in united states

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc -based on discussions with fda,unable to resolve difference in opinion at this time on data to support pediatric patients inclusion

* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - "will continue to focus on our phase 1/2 trial, which we expect to begin enrolling adult patients in middle of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

