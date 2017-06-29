CEE MARKETS-Romanian stocks under-perform as government shows tax plans
By Luiza Ilie and Jason Hovet BUCHAREST/PRAGUE, June 29 Romanian stocks under-performed emerging European peers in early Thursday trading as the new government tabled an ambitious new tax plan including corporate tax changes before heading for a Parliament confidence vote it was widely expected to pass. The ruling Social Democrats plan to replace a flat 16 percent corporate tax on profit with a multi-levelled tax on turnover and introduce "a solidarity contribution" next