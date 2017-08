BRIEF-Aegon Q1 underlying earnings before tax up at 488 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - AEGON NV:

* Q1 UNDERLYING EARNINGS BEFORE TAX EUR 488 MILLION ($530.21 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 462 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 378 MILLION VERSUS EUR 143 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RETURN ON EQUITY WAS 7.2 PERCENT VERSUS 7.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES EUR 3.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* AEGON’S SOLVENCY II RATIO REMAINED STABLE AT AN ESTIMATED 157 PCT DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 GROSS DEPOSITS INCREASE BY 13 PCT TO EUR 34 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)