FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Aemetis Inc, unit entered into a limited guaranty
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
NAFTA
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
Commodities
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Aemetis Inc, unit entered into a limited guaranty

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Aemetis Inc

* Aemetis Inc - on July 10, 2017 co, unit entered into a limited guaranty in favor of Third Eye Capital Corporation - SEC filing

* Aemetis Inc - an initial advance under revolving loan shall be made in amount of $2.25 million as a prepayment of interest on term loan

* Aemetis Inc - interest rate per annum applicable to term loan is equal to ten percent

* Aemetis Inc - interest rate per annum applicable to revolving loans is twelve percent

* Aemetis - pursuant to note purchase agreement single term loan to borrower in amount of $15 million with indebtedness to be evidenced by secured promissory notes issued Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tRYwy0) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.