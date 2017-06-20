June 20 AEOLIAN INVESTMENT FUND SA

* DECIDES TO INCREASE THE NOMINAL VALUE OF SHARES FROM EUR 1.12 TO EUR 5.60 WITH REVERSE SPLIT, THE NUMBER WILL BE REDUCED FROM 11.178.000 TO 2.235.600

* INCREASE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL BY € 9.8 MILLION WITH AN EQUAL CAPITALIZATION OF PART OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

* AND AN INCREASE OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE FROM EUR 5.60 TO EUR 10

* THE REDUCTION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY BY THE AMOUNT OF EUR 7. 3 MILLION BY REDUCING THE NOMINAL VALUE OF THE SHARE FROM EURO 3,60 TO EURO 0,35

* REPAYMENT OF THE AMOUNT OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION BY CASH PAYMENT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS, IE € 3.25 PER SHARE

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE ABOVE REDUCTION, THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY WILL AMOUNT TO EUR 782,460.00 AND WILL BE DIVIDED INTO 2.2 MILLION SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE EUR 0,35 EACH