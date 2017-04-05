FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Aeon Co M says terminated sale & purchase agreement with Genting Property
April 5, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aeon Co M says terminated sale & purchase agreement with Genting Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Aeon Co M Bhd:

* Refers to the co’s announcement on 10 July 2014 in relation to the SPA in respect of the acquisition of a piece of freehold land

* Co will seek refund of earnest deposit, balance deposit, first and second payment totaling 13.9 million RGT from vendor

* Termination of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Genting Property Sdn. Bhd.

* Termination is not expected to have any material financial impact to company Source text: (bit.ly/2nag2Mo) Further company coverage:

