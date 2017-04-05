BRIEF-Aeon Co M says terminated sale & purchase agreement with Genting Property

April 5 (Reuters) - Aeon Co M Bhd:
* Refers to the co’s announcement on 10 July 2014 in relation to the SPA in respect of the acquisition of a piece of freehold land
* Co will seek refund of earnest deposit, balance deposit, first and second payment totaling 13.9 million RGT from vendor
* Termination of the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Genting Property Sdn. Bhd.
* Termination is not expected to have any material financial impact to company Source text: (bit.ly/2nag2Mo) Further company coverage: