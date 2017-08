April 25 (Reuters) - AEON Credit Service M Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 290.8 million rgt versus 258.3 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 80.1 million rgt versus 68.1 million rgt

* A final single tier dividend of 32.5 sen per share has been recommended for the financial year ended 28 february 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2q01oF3] Further company coverage: