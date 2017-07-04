BRIEF-Champion REIT explores disposal of property valued at HK$8.48 bln
* Langham Place office tower property was valued at HK$8.48 billion by Knight Frank Petty, independent principal valuer of co
July 4 Aeon Credit Service M Bhd :
* Qtrly net profit attributable 75.8 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 302.3 million rgt
* Year-ago qtrly net profit attributable 62.7 million rgt, year-ago qtrly revenue 261.6 million rgt Source text : (bit.ly/2ul8eat) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 4 EU state aid regulators approved on Tuesday Monte dei Paschi di Siena's precautionary recapitalisation after the troubled Italian bank agreed to a drastic overhaul including a salary cap on senior managers and the transfer of bad loans to a special vehicle.