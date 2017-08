May 19 (Reuters) - AEON Fantasy Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd

* Says JV with registered capital of 140 billion dong (700 million yen) and the co will own 65 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Fd4dTK

