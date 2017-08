March 22 (Reuters) - Aeon Stores Hong Kong Co Ltd:

* Yoshiaki mizushima resigned as an executive director

* Yoshiaki mizushima resigned as deputy managing director

* Retirement of chan pui man, christine as an executive director

* Masamitsu ikuta has been appointed as executive director and deputy managing director

* Lau chi sum sam has been appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: