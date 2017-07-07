BRIEF-YeaShin International Development adjusts conversion price of 6th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds
July 7 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
July 7 Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl :
* Q1 net profit 617.8 million baht versus 515.8 million baht
* Q1 total revenues 4.39 billion baht versus 4.33 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
July 7 French construction equipment maker Altrad Investment Authority said on Friday it agreed to buy UK oil services company Cape Plc for about 332.2 million pounds ($430.3 million) in cash.