March 2 (Reuters) - Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Aequus announces $3 million bought deal financing

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals says intends to use net proceeds of offering for development of company's drug pipeline and other general corporate purposes

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc - offering 10 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per unit