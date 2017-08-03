BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q2 earnings per share ‍$1.67

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings NV

* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the second quarter 2017 and announces new share repurchase program of $250 million

* Qtrly earnings per share ‍$1.67​

* Says ‍new $250 million share repurchase program authorized, which will run through December 31, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues and other income $1.27 billion versus $1.24 billion

* Says ‍as of June 30, 2017, Aercap's portfolio consisted of 1,539 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed​