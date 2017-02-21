FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01
February 21, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aercap Holdings Q4 earnings per share $2.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aercap Holdings Nv:

* Aercap Holdings NV . Reports financial results for 2016 and authorizes new share repurchase program of $350 million

* Aercap Holdings NV says authorizes new share repurchase program of $350 million

* Q4 earnings per share $2.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aercap Holdings NV - as of December 31, 2016, Aercap's portfolio consisted of 1,566 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed

* Aercap Holdings NV - share repurchase program will be funded using company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations

* Aercap Holdings NV - Q4 total revenues and other income $ 1.37 billion versus $1.34 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

