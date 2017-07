July 19 (Reuters) - Aeria Inc

* Says it plans to fully acquire Sakuragate Inc via stock swap on Aug. 24, which is engaged in consulting business and planning, development and operation of mobile site and social app games

* Says one share of Sakuragate's stock will be exchanged with 53 shares of the co's stock

* Says 21,200 new shares of the co's common stock will be exchanged

