May 25 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie pharmaceuticals announces public offering of common stock

* Aerie pharmaceuticals inc - commenced a registered underwritten public offering of $50 million of shares of its common stock

* Aerie pharmaceuticals-to use proceeds of offering to fund expansion of its commercialization programs in north america for both rhopressa and roclatan