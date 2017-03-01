FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm 0.02 pct
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm 0.02 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 pct

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - pending approval, we anticipate product launch in Q2 of 2018 for rhopressa

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - continue to expect in Q2 of 2017, readout of six-month safety and efficacy data for rhopressa Phase 3 registration trial

* Aerie Pharmac - anticipate in Q2'17, readout of 90-day efficacy data from mercury 2, Second Phase 3 registration trial for roclatan 0.02 pct/0.005 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

