BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm 0.02 pct

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces resubmission of NDA for rhopressatm (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02 pct

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - pending approval, we anticipate product launch in Q2 of 2018 for rhopressa

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - continue to expect in Q2 of 2017, readout of six-month safety and efficacy data for rhopressa Phase 3 registration trial

