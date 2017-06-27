BRIEF-American Tower prices senior notes offering
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
June 27 Aerkomm Inc:
* Files for offer and sale of up to 19.1 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tl4xnS) Further company coverage:
* American Tower Corp - notes will have an interest rate of 3.55% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.773% of their face value
* Estimates its liquidity needs over the next twelve-month period to range from $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion