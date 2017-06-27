ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Aerocentury Corp
* Aerocentury - Entered into purchase agreements for purchase of three Delaware statutory trusts each of which owns an embraer ERJ-170-200LR aircraft
* Aerocentury Corp - Total aggregate purchase price payable for three owner trusts was $31.5 million
* Aerocentury Corp- Leases for two of aircraft expire May 29, 2025, and lease for third expires June 28, 2025
* Aerocentury Corp- Entered into purchase agreements with Metlife Capital Limited partnership on June 23- SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tfjFSM] Further company coverage:
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: