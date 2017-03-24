BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Aerocentury Corp:
* Aerocentury-Transferred title to off-lease CF34-8e5 engine to Lee G. Beaumont, in exchange for 150,000 shares,all of shares held by Beaumont, of common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2nYC6pH) Further company coverage:
* Tivo signs multi-year intellectual property license deal with Roku