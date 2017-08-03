FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aerojet Q2 earnings per share $0.32
August 3, 2017 / 8:26 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Aerojet Q2 earnings per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 sales $459.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $433.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - ‍total funded backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $2.1 billion compared with $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2016​

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - ‍total contract backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $4.3 billion compared with $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

