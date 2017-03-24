BRIEF-Akoustis Technologies has been granted 4 additional patents
* Akoustis Technologies Inc - Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing total number of issued patents to eleven
March 24 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc
* Aerojet Rocketdyne awarded U.S. Navy contract to mature power and energy management systems for underwater unmanned vehicles
* Unit of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc received $1.6 million contract from U.S. Navy; Contract extends through 2018
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan