FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc :

* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program to drive affordability and position for future growth

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - announced plans for next phase of its competitive improvement program (cip) that was launched in 2015

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - phase ii includes additional consolidation and optimization of aerojet rocketdyne facilities over next two years

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - plans to consolidate its Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia sites

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - expanding its existing presence in Huntsville, Alabama

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company plans to close its gainesville, virginia facility in q3 of 2018

* Aerojet Rocketdyne - about 170 positions there will be relocated or eliminated with relocations planned to huntsville and facility in orange county, virginia

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company expects total costs associated with cip to be $235.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.