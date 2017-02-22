FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to acquire Coleman Aerospace for $15 mln in cash
February 22, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings to acquire Coleman Aerospace for $15 mln in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business

* Deal for $15 million in cash

* Says coleman business is expected to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2017

* Coleman Aerospace will operate as unit of Aerojet Rocketdyne and will be renamed aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace, Inc

* Says transaction is expected to close by end of month

* Coleman will assume new space coast integration & test facility lease at cape canaveral air force station in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

