May 24 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane

* For XS-1 program, Aerojet Rocketdyne is providing two engines with legacy shuttle flight experience

* Assembly and ground testing will take place at NASA'S stennis space center in Mississippi