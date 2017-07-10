BRIEF-Neothetics announces review of strategic alternatives
* Neothetics Inc - Intends to streamline its operations in order to preserve its capital and cash resources, including implementing a reduction in workforce
July 10 Aeropostale Inc
* Aeropostale Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Aeropostale Inc says currently unable to provide reasonable estimate of first quarter of fiscal year 2017 results of operations Source: (bit.ly/2v4KPtx) Further company coverage:
OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.