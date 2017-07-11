BRIEF-ID Systems Inc says entered into definitive agreement to acquire all of assets of Keytroller
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
July 11 Aeropostale Inc:
* Aeropostale says on july 7, co filed certificate of amendment to restated certificate of incorporation changing co's name to aro liquidation inc Source text (bit.ly/2t1IRNP) Further company coverage:
July 11 Dow Chemical Co said it had agreed to sell a portion of its corn seed business in Brazil to a unit of China's CITIC Ltd for $1.1 billion as it seeks to gain approval for its merger with DuPont from the country's antitrust regulator.