5 months ago
BRIEF-Aerovironment Q3 loss per share $0.09
March 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Aerovironment Q3 loss per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Aerovironment Inc:

* Aerovironment, Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue $53.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerovironment Inc says as of January 28, 2017, funded backlog was $128.2 million compared to $65.8 million as of April 30, 2016

* Aerovironment Inc sees 2017 fully diluted earnings per share of $0.20 to $0.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $263.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerovironment Inc sees to generate revenue at low end of ranges of between $260 million and $280 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

