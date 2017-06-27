BRIEF-David Brereton, Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares
* David Brereton and Kathryn Ensign-Brereton dispose of Tecsys shares pursuant to a secondary offering
June 27 Aerovironment Inc
* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.65
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $280 million to $300 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $40 million to $44 million
* Q4 revenue $125.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.9 million
* Aerovironment inc - as of april 30, 2017, funded backlog was $78.0 million compared to $65.8 million as of april 30, 2016
* Aerovironment inc - sees q1 loss per diluted share of between $0.32 and $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $50.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 27 SpaceX wants to expand facilities in Florida to refurbish and store its reusable rocket boosters as it increases the pace of launches, documents filed with authorities show.