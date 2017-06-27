June 27 Aerovironment Inc

* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.65

* Sees fy 2018 revenue $280 million to $300 million

* Sees q1 2018 revenue $40 million to $44 million

* Q4 revenue $125.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.9 million

* Aerovironment inc - ‍as of april 30, 2017, funded backlog was $78.0 million compared to $65.8 million as of april 30, 2016​

* Aerovironment inc - sees ‍q1 loss per diluted share of between $0.32 and $0.40​

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $50.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S