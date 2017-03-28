FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AES announces early results of its tender offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - AES Corp:

* AES announces the early results of its tender offers for its outstanding 7.375% senior notes due 2021 and 8.000% senior notes due 2020

* AES Corp - tendered securities cannot be withdrawn after withdrawal deadline, which was 5:00 p.m., eastern time, on March 27, 2017

* AES - early results tender offers to purchase for cash up to $300 million principal amount of 7.375% senior notes due 2021. 8.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

