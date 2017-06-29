June 29 AES Corp
* AES Corp - On June 28, co entered into amendment no. 2 to
sixth amended and restated credit and reimbursement agreement -
SEC Filing
* AES - amendment provides for establishment of additional
tranche of revolving credit commitments in total amount of $300
million that terminates June 28, 2020
* AES - Remainder of revolving credit commitments provided
under credit agreement that were in effect prior to giving
effect to amendment shall continue, will terminate on July 26,
2021
Source text: [bit.ly/2tsSF3g]
