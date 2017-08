May 15 (Reuters) - AES Corp

* Is marketing a new $525 million credit facility, which will take form of a senior secured term b loan - sec filing

* AES Corp says proceeds of new credit facility to be used to refinance its existing 6.75% term convertible trust securities due 2029, general purposes

* aes - refinancing of term trust convertible securities , borrowing of loans under senior secured credit facility is total leverage neutral transaction