BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris files claim against former CEO, former general counsel

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* Aeterna Zentaris commences legal action against David Dodd and Philip Theodore

* Filed a claim against company's former CEO David Dodd and its former general counsel Philip Theodore​

* Also alleges that Dodd and Theodore conveyed and used Aeterna's confidential information without authorization​

* Claim ‍for actions co says involve breaches of fiduciary duties,unauthorized disclosure of confidential,highly proprietary information​