BRIEF-Southwest Airlines announces leadership changes
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
June 30 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris resubmits NDA for Macrilen™ for the evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults
* Aeterna Zentaris - "Believe FDA review period of NDA will be up to 6 months, setting stage for potential approval of product late in 2017, early in 2018"
* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - Focus is to be prepared to launch Macrilen in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines Co - senior vice president and chief information officer Randy Sloan is leaving company in mid-July
* Atossa Genetics - On June 29, offered to modify rights of holders of warrants issued in public offering company completed on April 3, 2017 - SEC Filing