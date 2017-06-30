June 30 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris resubmits NDA for Macrilen™ for the evaluation of growth hormone deficiency in adults

* Aeterna Zentaris - "Believe FDA review period of NDA will be up to 6 months, setting stage for potential approval of product late in 2017, early in 2018"

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - Focus is to be prepared to launch Macrilen in Q1 of 2018