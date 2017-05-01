BRIEF-Aeterna Zentaris says ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex did not achieve primary endpoint

May 1 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris announces that ZoptEC Phase 3 clinical study of Zoptrex did not achieve its primary endpoint

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - company expects to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017

* Aeterna Zentaris Inc - Zoptrex generally performed no better than comparator drug with respect to secondary efficacy endpoints

* Aeterna Zentaris - median overall survival period for patients treated with Zoptrex was 10.9 months which is not a statistically significant

* Aeterna Zentaris - intention to submit Macrilen NDA in Q3 of 2017 and, if product receives FDA approval, to commercially launch product in Q1 of 2018