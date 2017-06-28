MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Jeff Vergamini managing director of its M&A group
June 28 Deutsche Bank AG said on Wednesday it appointed Jeff Vergamini as a managing director in the investment bank's mergers & acquisitions (M&A) group.
June 28 Aethlon Medical Inc:
* Aethlon Medical announces fiscal 2017 results
* Aethlon Medical Inc - now plans to submit an expedited access pathway program submission to FDA
* Aethlon Medical - if EAP submission is accepted by FDA, company believes regulatory advancement of hemopurifier could be accelerated in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.48 billion as of june 27